IS PAW PAW SECRETLY MARRIED? All you need to know about Osita Iheme – Marriage, kids & many more (Pictures)

Osita Iheme is a famous Nollywood actor who gained prominence after playing the role of Paw Paw in the Nigerian film, Aki na Ukwa. His emergence in the country’s entertainment industry was well received by millions of movie fans in Nigeria.

Considered as one of the unique actors in Nigeria, Osita Iheme won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2011. Iheme is also the founder of Inspired Movement Africa which he established to inspire and motivate the creative minds of young Nigerians and Africans.

Osita Iheme Biography

Osita Iheme was born on February 20, 1982, in Abia State. He’s one of his parents’ (Augustine and Herbert Iheme) five children. The actor is originally from Mnaitoli, Imo State, but grew up in the city of Abia where he completed his secondary education. He later moved to Lagos after he gained admission to study Computer Science at Lagos State University.

He came from a family that was just surviving. Growing up in the hood, he didn’t think much about his future.

As such, he feels lucky to be one of the most successful celebrities in Nigeria.

Osita Iheme started his acting career playing minor roles of a child in Nollywood movies.

In 2002, the comic actor became a household name in Nigeria after playing Paw Paw alongside co-star, Chinedu Ikedieze, in the family comedy film titled Aki na Paw Paw.

Subsequently, he began to take up more mature and dramatic roles. His versatility as an actor gave him the upper hand and for more than a decade, Iheme has featured in up to a hundred movies.

With his comic prowess, he won the hearts of millions of fans, as well as prestigious awards like the 2014 African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards for Best Actor.

Some of his recent movies include Mirror Boy (2011); Double Mama (2015); The Self-Destruction of Little Mark (2017); Games Men Play 5: Computer Games is our Game(2018).

Iheme is the New Generation Ambassador for Rotary International District 9110 and the proud author of a book titled: Inspired 101; an inspirational book he dedicated to secondary school students in Nigeria.

Osita Iheme, John Okafor, and Chinedu IkedizieIs Osita Iheme Married, Who is his wife?

It was reported that Osita Iheme got married in 2017, but several months after, it all boils down to another media rumor. But the truth is the actor is very single like a Pringle.

Shortly after his close pal and colleague, Chinedu Ikedieze tied the knot in 2011 which saw Osita as the Best Man, all eyes turned on Iheme with speculations that he will soon follow suit.

However, the actor who usually keeps his private life away from the media doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to take the huge leap.

The rumor sprang from a Nigerian website that created some content about the relationship between Iheme and Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown.

While both kept mute about the rumor, it was confirmed that the Aba raised actor is still single and doesn’t have a wife yet.

As for whether he is dating anyone, the answer is yet to be confirmed.

Despite not being particular about a woman’s physical quality, Iheme said he, like many Nigerian men, prefers a woman who is God-fearing and intelligent.

Facts You Need To Know

Osita Iheme and colleagues on a movie set1. Iheme went into acting after a friend took him to a movie audition. Like most successful celebrities in Nigeria, the actor has invested wisely in other endeavors. He shared photos of his latest property in Owerri, a hotel he named Resident Suites.

2. Osita Iheme also established a transport company that would operate from the South-East to Lagos.

3. Besides acting, he has a political ambition and wishes to become a good leader some day.

4. Only a few fans know that the famous actor is an aspiring musician and has recorded some songs that are yet to be released.

5. He told Punch in an interview that he would have loved to be a footballer if he didn’t end up as an actor. According to him, his nature was solely the reason he held back from that dream.

6. He has described his relationship with Ikedieze as the perfect and divine connection from God.

7. For Iheme, leisure time means playing football, reading books, especially the Holy Bible and watching TV.

8. As for Fashion, the Aba dude sure loves to look good.

9. He owns a bug hotel in Owerri named, The Resident Suites.

10. He is also into farming and owns a record label, Young Boss Records as