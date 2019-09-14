Atheism was the focus of a seminar by the Centre for Islamic Civilization and Interfaith Dialogue (CICID) at the Bayero University Kano. The seminar was held on September 12, 2019. Panelists explored the topic: Social Media and the Rise of Atheism among the Muslim Youths in Northern Nigeria. Causes, Consequences, and Recommendations. One wonders why this little known organization decided to focus on atheism. CICID is a research institute that was established in August 2015 in response to a lack of literature and knowledge regarding the contribution of Islam to modern knowledge.
Meanwhile, this seminar underscores growing concern over the role of social media in the growth of atheism in the Muslim North. With the emphasis on the youths, there is real worry within the muslim community that the youths are leaving Islam and becoming atheists. And social media have been instrumental to changing the Islamic beliefscape. Indeed the social media have been a disruptor in religious belief patterns. The internet is a key factor in the rise of atheism in Islamic northern Nigeria. Here are the reasons.
First of all, social media have liberated Muslim youths from the tyranny of Imams, Sheikhs, Mallams and others who have claimed to be the sole custodians of truth and knowledge. Until the advent of social media, young Muslims have relied on these “knowledge experts” for understanding what is true, right or moral. The internet has provided young muslims with an alternative to Quranic school and indoctrination. It has empowered Muslim youths with information that sometimes contradicted the teachings in the Quran or the Hadith or the teachings of the Islamic scholars. The social media have furnished Muslim youths with other ‘knowledges’ and truths, a more persuasive understanding of life and the world.
Also, social media have been resourceful in enabling young Muslims to express their doubts and openly question the teachings of Islam. Before now this was not the case. Many young Muslims are beginning to wake up to the fact that the Quran, like other sacred texts, is an ancient book, and that the Islamic body of knowledge is based on ancient cultural myths and understandings of Arabs. Indeed young Muslims are starting to realize the disconnect and incompatibility between Islam and contemporary scientific and technological knowledge.
More importantly, the internet is helping Muslim youths to discover and connect with people of like minds. Muslims who are skeptical and critical feel lonely; they live in constant fear of their lives. Muslims who doubt or disbelieve suffocate due to a lack of spaces to express themselves, and think outside the Islamic box. They do not have platforms and communities where they can freely question Islamic teachings without being threatened or sanctioned. Blasphemy and apostasy are capital offenses under sharia.