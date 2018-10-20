By Saunders Jumah

Malawi will stop corruption the day a big fish from the top resign, time has come for President Peter Mutharika to resign.

The MK577 billion corruption cash gate has been pushed under the carpet, saving the face of the president, MK145 million has been refunded back to Zameer in a quest to protect the face of the same president.

We have exposed a lot of corrupt activities directly involving the first family only to be ridiculed by the community that lives and depend on corruption in Malawi.

Today more exposé are coming out with verifiable evidence that the corrupt Zameer Karim bought five Nissan bakkie for president Peter Mutharika costing MK85 million.

The question that baffles our anti corruption drive is, why Peter Mutharika and not ministers? Is DPP going to defend their leader again at the expense of the nation that is dying because of corruption?

DPP has always been defending President Peter Mutharika that he is clean, why after being exposed of the MK145 million did he not reveal that the 5 Nissan pick ups must also be returned if the president is indeed not corrupted?

Again! Does corporate governance not part of DPP party being official and a ruling party? Why are properties of the party being personalised as being Peter Mutharika? Are the laws of Malawi restricting citizens to adhere to corporate governance while the ruling party run jungle accounts? First an international bank opened a bank account of a party with single signature, later vehicles belonging to a political party are registered in the name of an individual, does this make any sense or Malawi politics is uneducated or running ignorantly?

Where are auditors and accountants of the nation?

This calls for a probe in all activities of political parties in Malawi. We may wonder why political parties are run as family businesses because books of accounts of political parties in Malawi are not reconciled by legal accounts firms.

After DPP refunded the money, we did not hear what initiative was taken to discipline Peter Mutharika over his lone signature over the party bank account, Standard Bank failed to clarify what criteria was used for the president to open a political party account without the consent of other party members. We demand minutes that declared Peter Mutharika to be a sole signatory otherwise the entire corporate system of business is a farce.

No wonder Indians have found a green grass in externalizing money made in the country back to India.

The way citizens are being penalized at the borders and offices of MRA, in offices of registry, there are people in this country that break the laws of corporate and political governance and remain presidents and leaders? This is pathetic of a nation.

President Peter Mutharika must resign or be forced out of power by the tribunal of Parliament which must assess the matter about his involvement with Zameer Karim.

Fellow citizens! We have watched Kamuzu Banda destroying this nation for 31 years, we let Bakili Muluzi complicate democracy for 10 years, we dare not let Peter Mutharika confuse the nation’s intelligence.

There are a lot of scandals that have occurred under this very man Peter Mutharika, we cannot sit back and watch when our way of life is being damaged and destroyed.

President Peter Mutharika must be probed without fear or favour to unmask whatever dirty deals he is involved in till the truth is unveiled. If he is found guilty let him face the law.

The nation is crying over chronic corruption and nepotism, without catching up with big fish in this case president Peter Mutharika our country will never win the war or crusade against the vice of corruption and state looting.

It is high time president Peter Mutharika appeared in the court of law and defend himself not using political propaganda making Nicholas Dausi to dry his throat coaxing answers to defend the president.

Maenga and all Utopians of Malawi call for a sweeping broom to enter state house, ministries, parastatals, government departments, pockets of President Peter Mutharika, ministers and spouses as well as concubines to find out why corporate governance is a hard task in the government personnel?

If President Peter Mutharika lead in having dubious bank accounts what about ministers and those in his party?

Malawi is not a country that belongs to DPP and Peter Mutharika alone, we are having elections in 2019 for any party that command more support to take over we cannot let one single political party or tribe to hold our nation hostage.

Mr. President you have lived three quarters of your life in a country where democracy has white hair (imvi) in that country where a leaders commits a slight mistake resigns.

Be board enough and lead by example by resigning. You will lose nothing rather you will leave a legacy that will make this country start all over on a clean slate.

Your corrupt activities have damaged and destroyed the fabric of our society.

With you at the helm Road Traffic will not stop demanding MK75000 for a driving licence, with you at the helm Department of immigration will not stop demanding extra MK20,000 for an express passport of MK68,500.00.

With you at the helm each and every government department will not stop asking for bribes for services they are paid to do.

All these have increased and are promoted because they know you are corrupt.

Case in point Zameer Karim scandal, US$10 million meant for our soldiers from the peace keeping fund of the UN, MK577 billion cash gate, the MK3, MK9 billion you are giving Mulli and the MK270 billion you are about to give him when 20 souls family are crying for their loved ones your brother commanded the police to kill.

If you love this nation Mr. President you will do the needful by resigning or allow an independent probe to prove your innocence over all these scandals.

You may not worry over the future of this country because your generation is almost over and that your children and grand children are in America but there is those of us whose only home we know is Malawi, our generation and the rest rely much on the tree of fruits you plant today.

If you plant the tree of corruption all will inherit that, you lay a foundation of the rule of law we will praise you when you are gone.

Face saving is good at times with resignation from office. This is known as maturity and human.

Saunders Jumah is a regular Maravi Post contributor works for MAENGA;