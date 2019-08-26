By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It is now official. Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa has now officially ordered police to ‘shoot to kill’ any demonstrators who will be in the streets on Wednesday in anti- Jane Ansah protests.

We earlier on reported on Monday that Mwapasa met Officer in Charge (OCs) from various police stations from the central region in Lilongwe where he told them of his new shoot to kill order.

Now Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Grivins Mpumulo traveled to Blantyre from Lilongwe where briefed OCs from southern region of the new shoot to kill order.

He was accompanied by Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police Dennis Chipao, a lawyer by training.

“The briefing was done at Kanjedza Police Training School. Everyone is now briefed and it is clear, police are ordered to shoot and kill all protesters who will be demonstrating against Jane Ansah on Wednesday,” said one of the police officers who attended the briefing.

The ‘shoot to kill’ approach was also used by former President Bingu Mutharika (deceased) and received world condemnation.

Mwapasa has just been appointed acting Inspector General of Police and is yet to be confirmed by the two thirds majority of the whole Parliament of 192 members.