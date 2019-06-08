suspected kidnapper , Sani Haruna aka Gayu, who was arrested by the Inspector General of Police special team, while confessing stated that he has lost count of number of people he has killed.

I’ve lost count of number of people I’ve killed – Kidnapper Sani Haruna, who spoke with Saturday Vanguard in Hausa, however, begged the Federal Government to give him a second chance to join forces with the police to fish out other kidnappers operating in Katsina, Zamfara, and Kaduna-Abuja highway axis of the country. “My name is Sani Haruna. I am the guard for kidnapped persons where they were kept in the bush in Katsina State. I have been doing that for one year. “Before joining this, I was a herdsman. It was from herding cows that I was invited to be guarding kidnapped victims by one of the commanders.”

According to Lailas News, asked how many people he killed in the last one year while working as a kidnapper, Haruna said: “In God’s name, I have lost count because I don’t keep a record of the people I kill but I know they are many”.

He, however, said on the day he was arrested, he had already killed three people within the interval of three days.

Asked why he killed them, he said his superiors told him that if the kidnap victims were not killed, they would kill him.

“Even when I didn’t want to kill them, I was always afraid because it could amount to disobeying the directive of my boss. I might even be killed,” he said.

He added that amongst the kidnappers, there was a sheik in charge of preparing corpses for burial according to Islamic rites.

“The mallam will prepare them according to Islamic rites, pray for their souls and we will bury them properly,” he said.

He said though he was married with a child, his wife was not aware of his criminal activities because he never disclosed them to her.

The suspect said the military uniform he wore and the arms he carried were provided by his bosses.