beleaguered Former President Jacob Zuma is finding his feet on social media after joining Twitter last Friday.

The former president announced his arrival on the platform with a short video, in which he said he’d become aware that he was the subject of much online talk and he now “wanted to be part of the conversation”.

“I have decided to move with the times,” said Zuma.

The @SundayTimesZA is correct that I have sold one of my properties. Seeing as I have a lot of legal fees to pay, I would appreciate if they could provide me with the title deed & address of the house I own in Dubai so that I can sell it because I don’t know anything about it pic.twitter.com/KpG5TuGYVS — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 16, 2018

Someone tell Stuart Baxter I’m match fit @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/niVtwAkEpu — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 17, 2018

I am still learning about the sphithiphithi of social media pic.twitter.com/3nNgZGTQde — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 15, 2018

Good morning Mzansi Thank you for the warm welcome, I look forward to engaging with you. pic.twitter.com/sr1MhSNf0F — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 14, 2018

It took the former president so long to venture into social media, most people couldn’t believe it was actually him behind the account @PresJGZuma.

He set about confirming that the account, which already has close to 120,000 followers, really does belong to him.

Zuma assured the public: “Yes, it is me. It is real.”