Jacob Zuma
jacob zuma Resigns

beleaguered Former President Jacob Zuma is finding his feet on social media after joining Twitter last Friday.

The former president announced his arrival on the platform with a short video, in which he said he’d become aware that he was the subject of much online talk and he now “wanted to be part of the conversation”.

“I have decided to move with the times,” said Zuma.

 

 

 

It took the former president so long to venture into social media, most people couldn’t believe it was actually him behind the account @PresJGZuma.

He set about confirming that the account, which already has close to 120,000 followers, really does belong to him.

Zuma assured the public: “Yes, it is me. It is real.”

