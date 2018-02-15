President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.

“I resign as president of the republic with immediate effect,” he said, “even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation … I have always been a disciplined member of the organisation.”

He added: “As I leave, I will continue to serve the people of South Africa as well as the ANC.”

In his speech, Zuma emphasised that “no leader should seek an easy way out simply because they could not face life at the end of their term without the perks that come with their political office”.

“I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment. They are the lawful mechanisms for the people of this beautiful country to remove their president.

“I’ve served the people of South Africa to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful that they trusted me with their highest office in the land, but when I accepted the deployment I understood and undertook to subject myself to the supreme law of the land, the Constitution,” he said.