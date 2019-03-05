Judicial authorities approved a request from Lula’s lawyers for him to attend the funeral of his 7-year-old grandson, who died of meningitis in Sao Paulo, news portal Uol reported.

It was not immediately clear how long Lula, who served as president from 2003 to 2011, will be allowed to be out of jail.

The 73-year-old former leader of the leftist Workers’ Party has been in jail in the southern city of Curitiba since April on corruption charges.

Lula’s imprisonment, which his supporters say is politically motivated, prevented him from contesting the October presidential election, which was won by far-right candidate JairBolsonaro.

Source: IOL