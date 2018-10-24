‘

By Chris Kitching-The Mirror

Jamal Khashoggi’s son has come face-to-face with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on the day his father’s body parts were reportedly discovered.

It also comes hours after horrific details emerged claiming murdered Khashoggi’s face had been “disfigured”, according to Sky News sources.

And other reports have previously alleged Mr Khashoggi’s severed fingers were taken back to Saudi Arabia and presented to the kingdom’s ruling crown prince after the murder.

The king, accompanied by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met Mr Khashoggi’s brother Sahl bin Ahmed Khashoggi and the writer’s son Salah Jamal Khashoggi at the royal palace.

