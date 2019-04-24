Japan sterilisation law victims get compensation and apology

By Grace Dzuwa

Tens of thousands of victims of forced sterilisation in Japan are now entitled to compensation.

According BBC ,Under a eugenics law which was in effect from 1948 to 1996, people were made to undergo operations to prevent them having children deemed “inferior”.

Many of the victims had physical or cognitive disabilities, mental illness, or behavioural problems.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has issued an apology for the “great suffering” they experienced.

Under a new law that was passed on Wednesday, surviving victims will each receive 3.2 million yen ($28,600; £22,100). Many were children or teenagers when they were operated on.

They now have five years to apply for compensation, which will need to be approved by a board of experts.

“During the period the law was in effect, many people were subjected to operations that made them unable to have children based on their having a disability or another chronic illness, causing them great suffering,” Mr Abe said in a statement.

“As the government that carried out this law, after deep reflection, I would like to apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

About 20 victims of the law are currently suing the government over it. The first judgement in one of these cases is due at the end of May.