Japanese Embassy in Malawi, Oxfam partner to end girl child dropout through sanitation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Japanese Embassy in Malawi on Wednesday 6th March, 2019, officially signed a grant of US $56,916 to Oxfam Malawi for the construction of new toilets and change rooms in 20 primary schools in Mzimba district in the Northern Region.

The project is a pilot phase, in which Oxfam will construct modern toilets and change rooms that aim to motivate female learners to attend school even when they are in their Menstruation menstrual

cycles.

According to Oxfam Malawi’s Country Director .John Makina, it is the first time for Oxfam Malawi and the Japanese Embassy in Malawi to implement such a joint project.

“The project will act as a pilot phase between the Japanese Embassy in Malawi and Oxfam. It is an opportunity for Oxfam Malawi to build trust with the Embassy by producing the agreed facilities. OxFam will ensure that the structures are built at a high-quality standard and at the scheduled time.

“We understand that Japanese Embassy has been disappointed but we Oxfam vow to be professional and efficient,” Makina said.

On its part, the Ministry of Education through its representative Thomozile Banda, who is the Chief Director of Basic and Secondary Education (BSE), expressed its gratitude to the Japanese Embassy and Oxfam for the initiative.

“As a ministry, we face tremendous challenges in educating the girl child, and we appreciate the assistance given to Mzimba North. We know many girls in Mzimba North will comfortably attend school as they will have the proper facilities to use when menstruating.

Present at the signing ceremony was Education District Education Manger for Mzimba North who appreciated the initiative.

Currently Oxfam is running numerous projects in Mzimba North that target primary and secondary students in the aim of lowering school dropout; this is being accomplished through various ventures such as offering bursaries to needy students.