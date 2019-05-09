JB assures PP’s winning parliamentarians ministerial position in MCP Govt

NKHATABAY-(MaraviPost)-The former Malawi President of Peoples Party (PP) Dr Joyce Banda (JB) on Wednesday assured aspirant lawmakers that will make to August House are to be offered ministerial positions in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government if Dr Lazarus Chakwera is elected president of the country on May 21.

The former president said this at Chatoloma Admarc ground during a whistle stop tour on her way to Nkhata Bay.

The assurance comes just 12 days before Malawians go to polls on May 21 this year.

This is the first time JB has come out telling the nation on the benefits of her party and MCP electoral alliance.