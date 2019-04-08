Former Malawi President and People’s Party (PP) leader Dr. Joyce Banda

By Arnold Mnelemba

Former Malawi President and People’s Party (PP) leader Dr. Joyce Banda has taken the campaign hype to another level.

The people of Mzimba Hora, far end of the district could bear witness.

Barely days after addressing a massive rally in the remotest area of Nkhata-Bay, at Chisala, in the area of Senior Chief Timbiri, on Sunday, Banda stormed Chizungu school ground in the area of Inkosi Chindi in Mzimba where she addressed a political rally.

Banda told the people of Mzimba that believes that chiefs are an important tool towards attainment of social-economic transformation.

Banda said she has an obligation to help secure a safe Malawi for all and that can only be achieved if Malawians will vote wisely.

The former Malawi leader called upon people of Mzimba Hora constituency to vote for a People’s Party, PP shadow member of parliament Youngson Chilinda and Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for President.

Dr. Banda said Chakwera has all it takes to be a leader of this country.

Banda told the huge gathering that she will concentrate on working with the rural communities in an effort to achieve a decent life.

” I will be working with chiefs in our projects, we will establish smart villages for all,” said Banda.

The PP leader also emphasized her total commitment in achieving her goal of promoting and transforming women’s lives through loan acquisition and skills development.

“I started doing business way back in 1981 and since that time a lot has happened in my life.

I have achieved a lot through business hence I can comfortably say that I am a leaving example of what business can do to a person’s life,” Banda said.

Dr. Banda further pledged full support to women who venture into business activities saying that is her main ambition, uplifting their social economic status.

Banda took time to share her historical background in which she explained how she managed to turn around her fortune to attain financial freedom and urged women to follow suit.

In Her speech the former head of state took time to sell the Malawi Congress Party President Lazarus McArthur Chakwera saying he is a God fearing man.

On Her way to the venue Dr. Banda went to see and appreciate condition of some roads and bridges at Mzalangwe.

The bridges are in a very bad state regardless of government’s promise to fix them.

Students of Lunjika Secondary school in the area of Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande blocked the road demanding the former Malawi leader to speak to them while chanting and singing songs praising Banda and Chakwera.

She later branched off at Sikelo Katundu Village, T/A Kampingo Sibande to see an old friend Nyamphepo who is mother to Dr. Edward Long we who stays in the United States of America, USA.