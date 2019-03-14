MCP and PP into an electoral alliance confirmed

By Grace Dzuwa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As people of good will continue showing their commitment towards building a new Malawi which is better for all, former Malawi President Joyce Banda who is also People’s Party (PP) president has also taken a bold decision by withdrawing from the presidential race

The former Malawi leader has therefore endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its 2019 tripartite elections presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera saying he is the only presidential candidate who has the capacity to bring a good government which can be enjoyed by all Malawians.

This follows Maravi Post earlier article on Thursday morning that the two parties were into an electoral alliance.

Addressing journalists at a joint press conference for both MCP and PP held Thursday afternoon at Crossroads Hotel, PP’s Ibrahim Matola says the decision to join hands with MCP was arrived at after considering the need to build a new Malawi which can only be achieved by Malawi Congress Party and its leader Lazarus Chakwera.

Matola further says the discussions between the two parties to work together in building new Malawi dates back in 2015 when Dr. Joyce Banda was in America.

The rumor that had been lingering around in different sections of Malawi as well as on different social media platforms came to be true Thursday when PP National Executive Committee (NEC) held a caucus with MCP envoy where the deal was sealed and went further to hold a joint press briefing where Banda’s withdrawal from the forthcoming presidential elections race and the endorsement of Chakwera and MCP was announced

Going by different comments raised by different political commentators on different social media platforms, many people have hailed Banda for her bold decision where she has forgone self-glorification, let alone providing a platform for other leaders to do their part in as far as development of this country is concerned.

MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka applauds PP for swallowing its pride by joining MCP to form a block which shall work very hard towards booting out the thievery government of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and create a government which is good for all Malawians driven by Chakwera with his Hi 5 concept of Servant Leadership, Uniting Malawi, Prospering together, Ending Corruption, and Rule of Law.

The discussions between the two parties started back in 2015 while JB was still in the USA.

Finally the details of the endorsement will be announced jointly once Dr Chakwera returns from overseas.