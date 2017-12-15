Junior Chambers International (JCI)-Malawi Chapter over the weekend elected Elizabeth Chirambo as the National President for the organization during its national convention held at Old Mutual Auditorium in Blantyre.

JCI is a group of young people between the age of 18 to 40 years whose mission is to contribute to the advancement of global community by providing the opportunity for young people to develop leadership, social responsibility and entrepreneurship skills necessary to create positive change in society.

In Malawi JCI has its Chapters in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Speaking during the function, the newly elected National President Elizabeth Chirambo who is the longest serving member promised to revive old projects like adoption of hospital wards, revitalising all chapters.

Chirambo further pledged to continue with projects currently running like Girl Sanitary kits donations, library books donations among others.

Other members who were elected during the day includ Escort Chinula (Vice President), Mayamiko Kakhobwe (Treasurer General), Brian Kasira (Secretary general) and Luckia Assad (Partnerships Director).

Immediate past President, James Matonga commended members for their support especially during his term of office and pledged to support the elected team.

Matonga however urge the newly elected leaders to continue expanding the organization to the districts level as well as increasing collaboration with its partners to find sustainable solutions to numerous problems being faced in our local communities

During the event, some members received awards as follows; Most outstanding member (Priscilla Chimphinda), Long serving member ( Elizabeth Chirambo), outstanding local President (James Matonga), Overall achiever (Doreen Chimaliro), Most dedicated member (Escort Chinula) and most outstanding new member (Brian Kayira)

JCI has nearly 300,000 members in more than 120 countries and territories and 5,000 local communities. JCI members develop their communities through their Local Organisations, linking members in a worldwide grassroots movement that creates global impact through local action.

JCI started its operations in Malawi in 1972 but got disaffiliated from the mother body Junior Chamber International in 2007 due to non-payment of affiliation fees.

However, in 2012 the members pulled together and started JCI operations again and after going through all application processes in 2015 the members got affiliated back.

Among the organization’s achievements since 1972 in the country include Top of the Class quiz competition which is carried in secondary schools, bus shelters along old Chilambula Road in Lilongwe, distributing of reusable sanitary pads to 100 girls in 20 selected schools like Manja, Blantyre and Namaka FP Schjool in Chiradzulu with assistance from Airtel Malawi.