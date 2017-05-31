Police in Kasungu have arrested Benjamin Kabanga for allegedly burning a church reducing it to ashes.

Confirming the incident, Kasungu police spokesperson Edna Mzingwitsa, said the incident occurred over the weekend and was the result of jealousy that engulfed Kabanga.

The police PRO said Kabanga, who was a senior member at the Church of Christ in Nephtali village in Kasungu, suspected for a long time that his pastor was having an affair with his wife.

Mzingwitsa said that the suspect also repeatedly beat his wife over the suspicions, just as he did on the day of the arson.

“In order to rescue herself, the woman fled to the pastor’s house, to seek refuge, and after seeing this, the suspect rushed to the church building and set it ablaze,” said Mzingwitsa.

The suspect will soon appear before the court to answer to the charge of arson, according to Mzingwitsa.

Benjamin Kabanga hails from Matako village in the area of Traditional Authority Chitanthamapiri in Kasungu district.