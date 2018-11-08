For the most part, Mr. Sessions made no public retort. But after the president chided him in February for leaving an inquiry into the F.B.I.’s handling of the Russia investigation to an inspector general rather than conducting his own review, Mr. Sessions pushed back. “As long as I am the attorney general,” he said, “I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor.”

When Mr. Trump said in August that Mr. Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department,” Mr. Sessions fired back, saying in a rare public rebuke that “the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

Mr. Sessions tried to quit at least twice. In June 2017, shortly after his recusal, Mr. Trump berated Mr. Sessions during a private meeting in the Oval Office and accused him of “disloyalty.” Mr. Sessions grew emotional and agreed to resign. Reince Priebus, then the White House chief of staff, later said he ran out of the building to find the attorney general in the parking lot and stop him from leaving.

The deputy attorney general, now Mr. Rosenstein, would normally be in line to become the acting attorney general, but Mr. Trump has complained publicly about Mr. Rosenstein, too.

Installing Mr. Whitaker could clear the way for Mr. Trump to force out Mr. Mueller. To dismiss a special counsel, the president has to order the attorney general or, in the case of a recusal, the deputy attorney general, to carry it out. Mr. Rosenstein has said that he sees no justification to dismiss Mr. Mueller. Mr. Trump fired James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director originally overseeing the investigation.

During his new conference on Wednesday, Mr. Trump again insisted that he had the right to order an end to the investigation. “I could’ve ended it anytime I wanted,” he said. “I didn’t. There was no collusion. There was no anything.” But he did not rule it out. “It should end because it’s very bad for our country,” he said.

Mr. Whitaker’s ascendance to the top of the Justice Department shows how much loyalty means to Mr. Trump. The president has long regarded Mr. Whitaker as his eyes and ears inside a department that he considers an enemy institution.