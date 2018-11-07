WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the first sitting senator to endorse Donald Trump for president, is no longer in charge of the Department of Justice.

According to CNN, Sessions submitted his resignation in a letter to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Wednesday afternoon.

Sessions’ resignation letter was delivered by hand to the White House after it was requested by President Trump earlier Wednesday.

In the letter, Sessions ticked off a list of accomplishments.

“Most importantly as my time as attorney general, we have restored and upheld the rule of law,” Sessions wrote.

“Thank you for the opportunity, Mr. President,” Sessions said in his closing.