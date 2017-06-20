SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Parliamentary Women’s Caucus Committee Chairperson Jessie Kabwira, over the weekend challenged female form four students to earn academic qualifications, not marriage certificates for them to become self-reliant.

Kabwira, who is also the main opposition Malawi Congress Party‘s (MCP) lawmaker for Salima North-West constituency, encouraged female students to set targets.

The lawmaker made the remarks during two graduation ceremonies at Matenje and Kaphirintiwa Community Day Secondary Schools in her constituency. The ceremonies come ahead of the Malawi School Certificate Education (MSCE) examination slated for June 22, 2015 in all schools across the country.

Kabwira told the graduating students that marriage should not be above academic achievements and total personal independence.

She therefore, vowed to change the central region discourse of being stereotyped as the area for mask dancers of the Chewa tribe.

The legislator further rejuvenated the student’s exams mood by donating writing material kits, mathematics instruments, dictionaries, pens, rulers and hard cash.

“I left Chancellor College, (constituent’s college of University of Malawi) as an academician to represent my people, setting new thinking that Chewa people aren’t masked dancers. We want students, especially girls to aim high in your education; to become diploma, degree, MA, and PHD holders, not marriage certificate holders.

“You must respect yourself, coupled with set targets in life. This will help you achieve academic excellence for self-reliance, that no man will abuse you in the name of marriage,” Kabwira advised.

“Marriage should be a top-up of your education. Early marriage can lead you to develop fistula in child bearing,” Kabwira warned.

Memory Mussa, one of Matenge CDSS’s form four outgoing student, who wants to become a nurse after school, lauded the MP for the inspiration and vowed to go a long way to achieve her goal.

In his remarks, Matenje CDSS Deputy Head Teacher Gosester Kumbemba, said while he applauds the lawmaker’s gesture, he appealed for water connection to the school, which has been without water for two terms.

Kumbemba observed that the school water crisis continues to affect students’ performances, with one borehole serving the girls hostel and the surrounding communities.

On the water challenge, MP Kabwira assured the communities that all avenues to correct the situation in the constituency, are being employed.

About 118 and 85 students from Matenje and Kaphirintiwa CDSS are expected to seat for this year’s MSCE examinations.

