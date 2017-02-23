The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima north west Jessie Kabwila on Wednesday requested the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to immediately change their party logo, arguing that the current one is an insult to Malawians.

Speaking during the debate on the maize-gate report done by the Parliamentary joint committee in Parliament, the outspoken MP said this is because of the K26 billion Zambia maize-gate fraud.

The DPP logo has three maize cobs at the middle of the logo, symbolizing that the party exists to fight hunger for Malawians.

The MCP lawmaker described the logo as mockery to the DPP followers as well as Malawians.

“People claim they like DPP not because of its leadership but the logo as they believed that the party will save them from hunger. However, with the maize-gate issue, most of them are frustrated and demand the change,” said Kabwila.

The former MCP spokesperson also asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate all ministers.

She said the ruling DPP is now popular with the cash-gate issues.

According to Kabwira, DPP officials should do remodel their logo immediately in order to restore confidence of its members.

However, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) law makers did not respond to Kabwila’s remarks.