LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira this week, welcomed the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) olive branch that was extended to her by the MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera last week. The olive branch extended at a NEV meeting, is for the building of the Party ahead of 2019 elections.

Kabwira who is a Member of Parliament for Salima North-West constituency, however, said she and her other MCP members have not received formal communication on the matter.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post on Friday, the outspoken lawmaker, told me that she will take the olive branch seriously when the leadership removes court injunction of the planned ‪July 7 convention that aims to iron out party wrangles that have rocked the Party for the past two years.

Dr. Kabwira emphasized the need for the Party’s NEC to come clearly on the resolutions it made during last Saturday’s emergency meeting.

She said the olive branch which has been extended to everyone and deemed to be done in good faith by the Party leadership.

I’m a related incident, Kabwira denounces the coming of former Transport Minister Sidik Mia to vie for MCP’s Vice President’s post. She pointed out that Mia must follow party structures before salivating for high Party positions.

Kabwira strongly accused Mia of manipulating the Party’s leadership with money to buy positions and going against the MCP’s protocol in welcoming new members.

Kabwira, therefore still insists on holding the July 7 convention. She said this is the best strategy to unlock the Party’s wrangles.

She disputed claims that the convention is slated to remove Party President Lazarus Chakwera, but rather the disgruntled former regional and district chairpersons have valid grounds on the matter, which must be respected.

“The olive branch must be in good faith and disbursed through formal communication channels to all, not through the social media. The Party leadership must come clear on the terms and conditions on those that were unconstitutionality removed from their positions. The NEC must also remove the court injunction it obtained against the holding of emergency convention slated for ‪July 7. This will signify reconciliation process,” she said.

Kabwira said the Party needs the convention to take place as soon as possible since it is the Party’s supreme forum to iron out our difference before it’s too late. The emergency convention seeks to mend fences.

She reiterated her stand on Sidik Mia, whom she accused of trying to buy his position in the Party. She said this is UN-welcomed.

“If Mia or anybody else wants to join the Party, they must follow protocol, but should not use money to buy positions. In fact, we have already Vice President Richard Msowoya,” says Kabwira.

At MCP NEC emergency meeting held last Saturday, resolutions have not formally released to the public.

Among other resolutions The Maravi Post sourced includes Chakwera’s extension of an olive branch to everybody to come back and work for the Party and rebuild, not barring anybody coming to work for the Party and no convention ‪July7. He gave the members two weeks to respond to the offer.