By Rachel O’Donoghue

Bible conspirators believe the construction of a third Holy Temple in Jerusalem will come before Jesus returns and an ensuing apocalypse.

Talk of Armageddon went into overdrive this week after a powerful group of leading rabbis – known as the Sanhedrin – wrote a letter asking for the temple to be built.

They reportedly penned the note to Jerusalem mayoral candidates Ofer Berkovich and Moshe Lion ahead of an election next week. The first two Holy Temples of the city no longer exist, having been destroyed by Babylonians and later the Romans.

And building a third has long been linked to doomsday predictions.

Christian pastor Paul Begley, who is also known for his end of the world predictions, claimed the letter is a sign the end is nigh. He said: “The rabbis of the Sanhedrin court are calling both mayoral candidates to include in their plans for this city the rebuilding of the third temple.

“Folks, this is as close to Biblical prophecy – I don’t know what else to say. “That’s how close it’s getting and if you’re a Christian, you’re saying: ‘Wow, the Messiah is coming’

“There’s no doubt about it. Jesus of Nazareth, the saviour of the world, is going to return.”

Fellow Armageddon predictor, Irvine Baxter, of EndTime Ministries, said the temple will be erected in the last seven years of Earth. “As that cornerstone is laid on the Temple Mount, every network on Earth will be televising this incredible event,” he claimed.

Their predictions come as a snake was filmed wriggling out of Israel’s Western Wall – something that is also a sign of the return of the Messiah.