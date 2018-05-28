LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Jhpiego, an affiliate of Johns Hopkins University on Monday launched a voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) mobile clinic which is the first of its kind.

The mobile clinic aims at up-scaling VMMC in the semi-and rural areas to reach more men

Jhpiego’s Country Director Hannah Gibson told The Maravi Post after the the vehicle clinic launch that the initiative will run across Lilongwe district and beyond to reach many men who have been giving excuses to go for circumcision.

Lilongwe District Hospital’s Director of Social Services, Dr. Alinafe Mbewe lauded Jhpiego for timely support towards reaching more men.

Dr. Mbewe assure the organisation that the mobile clinic will achieve its intended purposes.

Jhpiego in Malawi is implementing a voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) project titled, “Improving Quality (IQ)”, with an aim to reduce HIV incidences by increasing VMMC prevalence in rural and urban Lilongwe.

With financial support from the United State CDC, the project is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

The project which started its operations in April 2016, targets to provide 100,288 VMMC quality services to young and older men from 10 years and above in three years.

Currently the project has provided quality services to 59093 representing 59 percent.

In its quest to reach more men in urban and rural areas of Lilongwe district, Jhpiego has procured a state of art VMMC mobile clinic to provide male circumcision services to hard to reach areas where there are no medical facilities.