LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi former leader of opposition in the August house and President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), John Tembo said President Peter Mutharika lied that his government will fix the electricity problem by end December, last year.

Tembo said this during the ‘5 Cruise’ program on Zodiak radio on Sunday when asked to explain if Malawians under President Mutharika are facing problems or not.

According to Tembo, it is undeniable to say Malawians have suffered or are suffering.

Among the problems rocking the country include persistent blackouts that President Mutharika promised to fixed by end December last year but to no avail.

He said he openly told Mutharika that the electricity problem is affecting the lives of Malawians at his home last year, when Mutharika had a surprise visit.

“The President assured me that the problem will be a history by the end of December. But he lied, we still have the same problem this year. So to answer your question, there are number of problems in the country under Peter Mutharika’s administration,” said Tembo.

Effort to talk to government spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi proved futile as his mobile phone was out of reach.

Last year, MCP President Dr Lazarus Chakwera also called Mutharika a liar and Prince of thieves when responding to his state of national address.

When asked why MCP is failing to take government, Tembo said this is because of some divisions within the party created by some disgruntled members.

However, he said that the current divisions in MCP will end soon without explaining how.

While acknowledging rumours that some MCP disgruntled members have planned to formulate their new party, National Congress Party (NCP), Tembo said “that will not happen. Let us wait and see but I assure you that this is will not happen.”

In his closing remarks, Tembo said some divisions in the political parties are due to the work of some journalists and Malawians in the social media who create stories.