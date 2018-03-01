BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Just hours after being stripped of his captaincy, Be Forward Wanderers veteran midfielder Joseph Kamwendo has resigned from the club with immediate effect.

According to information reaching this publication, Kamwendo’s resignation follows Wanderers’ decision to replace him as the team captain after his scathing comments about his fellow players in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the second leg of CAF Champions League last week.

An audio clip of Kamwendo blasting his fellow players over captaincy was leaked to the public earlier this week.

In the clip, the former Caps United, Orlando Pirates and TP Mazembe midfielder was heard shouting at Esau Kanyenda, Team Doctor of the club and Media Officer Arkangel Tembo, accusing them of trying to take the armband away from him.

The clip sparked debate on social media and forced Kanyenda to resign from the club without citing reasons for his decision.

Kanyenda’s resignation from the club increased more pressure on the technical panel to make quick changes to the captaincy where Alfred Manyozo Jnr was named as Kamwendo’s successor, with Lucky Malata and Mike Kaziputa coming in as first and second vice captains respectively.

And after this news was communicated to Wanderers family, Kamwendo announced his resignation from the team.

It was reported that the influential midfielder, who scored six goals and had several assists to his name last season, announced that he was done with the club.