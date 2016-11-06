The Society for Hemophilia and Allied Bleeding Disorder (SHAD) in Malawi has urged journalist to effectively report on the bleeding disorder (Hemophilia) that affects approximately 1 in 10, 000 people and its prevention technologies.

The call was made in Lilongwe on Wednesday during two-day training for journalist following increasingly cases of hemophilia in the country.

Speaking when she opened the meeting, Chairperson for SHAD Dr. Yohane Mlombe said journalist play a crucial role in disseminating information of paramount importance hence a need to fully equipped with knowledge.

“Southern Africa remains the epicenter of hemophilia if the state of government machinery continues to provide less efforts on the same. Infection rate are stile high compared to other regions in the world; hence, considerations of new hemophilia prevention technologies are one of the way out,” said Mlombe

Media Consultants Jane Hauya during presentation on the role of media against hemophilia said the community and the media form an essential element of raising public awareness and information sharing on signs and symptoms of the deadly disease.

Hauya said: “For instance, prolonged bleeding after getting a cut or injury, large bruises, swelling, pains and stiffness are among the signs”

She therefore, urged young women and women who are more prone to the infection to regularly visit hospital for check-up of anemia.

One of the participants, Rabecca Chimjeka, concurred that the training will help journalist to report accurately on health matter like that of Hemophilia.

The workshop was supported by SHAD with funding from Hemophilia Scotland.