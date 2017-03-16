BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Followers of the former ruling People’s Party (PP) will wait longer to see their president Joyce Banda on the soils of Malawi, Maravi Post has learnt.

Speaking on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) on Wednesday, PP’s administrative secretary Joseph Chikwemba, said the former president is not coming soon because she is busy writing a book and also pursuing Phd studies in exile.

“She is currently writing a book and pursuing Phd studies. This year she will be coming to Malawi soon after finishing writing the book and the studies. The book is focusing on her presidency,” said Chikwemba.

Commenting on the matter, a development analyst Andrew Kaponya, said the reasons behind Banda’s delay to come home are not making sense, arguing she can even write a book while here in her home country.

Banda, who was president from 2012 to 2014, left the country in September 2014 after coming third in elections a few months earlier, and she has given a myriad of reasons as to why she has not returned ever since.

Some quarters allege that the former president’s delay in returning to Malawi is to do with fear of prosecution in the infamous Cashgate, allegations which have been denied severally by her spokesperson Andekuche Chathunya.

The Cashgate scandal was uncovered in 2013, while Banda was president, and led to the arrest of about 70 people, including government officials and business people, accused of stealing $32 million of government money through dubious construction deals.