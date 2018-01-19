LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Senior resident magistrate (SRM) Chisomo Msokera on Thursday acquitted former President Joyce Banda’s sister, Cecelia Kumpukwe together with three others Stella Assani, Ackson Kalaile Banda and Stanely Mkwala, Maravi Post has established.

The four were arrested by the police in April last year in Blantyre, on allegations that they authored a letter purporting the resignation of Vice President, Saulos Chilima.

They spent some days in police custody in Lilongwe were they were questioned before released.

In the letter which was purportedly addressed to President Peter Mutharika dated April 15, 2017, Chilima allegedly cited dark forces within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party as his reasons for resigning.

“Your Excellency, I have served as your Vice President for almost three years now. You made a decision to pick me as your running mate in 2014 with a strong belief that I will deliver in line with your development agenda for Malawi. However, I regret to inform you that I have lost interest in continuing with my noble duties due politicisation of my office by outside forces in terms of press coverage and freedom of action,” reads part of the letter.

The State charged the PP officials with two counts of making a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code and publishing false news likely to cause fear and alarm among members of the Republic of Malawi, which is in contravention of Section 60 (1) of the Penal Code.

But the four argued the arrests were politically motivated and accused a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for using the police as a tool for harassing and silencing the opposition.

Their lawyers Bright Theu, Nicely Msowoya and Chimwemwe Sikwese have been arguing that the State lacked seriousness to prosecute the matter which had no evidence at all.

However, Lilongwe senior residents magistrate Chisomo Msokera, acquitted the accused for lack of prosecution interest to commence trial.

The development means that government is likely to lose millions of kwachas through compensations to the accused.

Reacting to the acquittal, Kumpukwe said she will have to discuss with her lawyers on the way forward, saying a police raid at her residence and Assani’s houses led to confiscation of computers and mobile phones purportedly used in authoring the said document.

Karonga youth activist Steven Simsokwe said “It is very unfortunate that the government is up and about making these arrests. Honestly, this government is acting childishly. You may recall the issue of Jessie Kabwila, Peter Chakwantha and Ulemu Msungama, the government was vocal about it but later the High Court dismissed the issue.”