BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–The death of George Bakuwa, who was company secretary of Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc), has been linked to the rotten maize deal currently under probe.

According to the Daily Times, the joint parliamentary committee probing the dubious maize deal has gathered that the Zambian Cooperative Federation (ZCF) paid for the funeral expenses of the late George Bakuwa including repatriation of the body to Malawi.

Bakuwa died while on a maize procurement assignment in Zambia. This was his last assignment as an Admarc official as he had just been sworn in as High Court judge.

Leader of the Malawi delegation Joseph Chidanti-Malunga explained to the local paper that ZCF officials admitted to have paid for the expenses perhaps as courtesy since Bakuwa was one of government officials who the company was dealing with in the procurement of the 100,000 metric tonnes of maize.

“We have been told that ZCF arranged payment for the expenses of everything including transport and we are wondering how this was possible because we expected government to have handled that. So, we have arranged some unofficial meetings on Friday [today] with some people to share us some details on what they know,” he said as quoted by the Daily Times.

Meanwhile, Director General of Kaloswe Commuter and Courier Limited, Felix Nyirongo, has reaffirmed its plans to sue the Admarc, saying they were duped in the maize deal.

It is reported that Admarc officials persuaded Kaloswe to alter some clauses in the contract so that payment should be made through ZCF.

The revelation contradicts what Admarc Chief Executive Officer, Foster Mulumbe, told Parliament that it was Kaloswe which suggested that the Letter of Credit amounting to $34.5 million should be in favour of ZCF.

According to Nyirongo, once the contract was altered Admarc officials, kicked Kaloswe out of the deal.