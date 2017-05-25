LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)–Justice Nyakwawa Usiwausiwa, an honoured judge with the Malawi High Court has died in an accident around 1500hrs this afternoon in the country’s capital Lilongwe.

According to the facts available, Usiwausiwa was driving in a grey Toyota Prado, when he lost control of the vehicle while approaching a gentle bend.

His car ploughed into an open field and three tires burst on impact before the vehicle ground to a violent halt. The impact of the accident is said to have torpedoed him onto the windshield of the vehicle, causing him fatal injuries.

The death of Justice Usiwausiwahas has been confirmed by the Senior Deputy Registrar of the High Court.

The late Judge Usiwausiwa had been appointed as a judge of the High Court in December 2016, having served at length as a magistrate. He was seen as one of the rare breed of principled justices in Malawi.

Usiwausiwa, a graduate of the University of Malawi, joined media profession after he first graduated at Chancellor College. He worked with Times Group (formerly Blantyre Newspapers Limited) for a few years. He then enrolled back at Chancellor College for a law degree.

Upon being conferred with the law degree, he joined the judiciary starting as a Magistrate before rising through the ranks to High Court judge.

Recently, he put his demands to Judiciary to allocate him a new official car, upon his appointment as judge.

Tributes have already begun pouring in.