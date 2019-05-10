the murder case of MacDonald Masambuka

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The High Court Judge Zione Ntaba on Friday recused herself from the murder case of MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism who was killed in Machinga.

According to information at hand, Ntaba has cited the continuance mention of her relatives (Hetherwick Ntaba) by one of the suspects as the one who sent him to kill Masambuka.

The judge is a niece to politician Heatherwick Ntaba.

Yohane said himself, Father Thomasi Muhosha and a medical officer Kondwani Kamanga were hired by government officials to abduct and kill Masambuka.

The case has since been referred to the High Court in Blantyre.