BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Employees of the Judiciary, which is one of the three arms of government, have put down their tools following government’s delay to pay them house allowances.

In an interview with Daily Times, Judiciary Spokesperson, Mlenga Mvula disclosed that in 2012, the National Assembly approved that the executive arm of government should effect house allowances for all judicial officers but nothing material happened five years down the line.

Mvula said the workers have been trying to negotiate with the government on the matter since 2012 but to no avail.

Mvula further said that since the executive is delaying on the matter, the Magistrates issued a seven-day ultimatum of the impending strike.

Mvula said although the magistrates have been on the forefront on the issues, the strike has now applied to all the judiciary workers.

“This is not a privilege, it is a constitutional right, and an entitlement that was approved and documented by Parliament hence the executive has to adhere to. But since it is becoming elusive on the matter, we have resolved to go on strike until the executive fulfils the house allowances as approved by Parliament,” Mvula said as quoted in the local paper.

He said that if the strike continues, it will disrupt the judiciary calendar and many cases will not be heard.

“There is no way cases will proceed and this means that justice will be halted at all cost. We hope that the executive will be vigilant in sorting out our grievances otherwise it is the public that seeks justice which will suffer,” he added.

Early December, last year, Judiciary support staff also went on an indefinite strike demanding a 27 percent increment in salary and arrears, among others.

The strike also affected the judicial services in the country.