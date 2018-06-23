By Alick Junior Sichali
The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) hereby wishes to inform the general public that the Malawi National Under 20 Team will go into camp training on Monday, 25th June 2018 at Mpira Village in Chiwembe in preparation for a 2019 CAF Under 20 third round Qualifer against South Africa in July.
This is follows a press statement signed by General Secretary of FAM, Alfred Gunda on Friday.
According to the press statement players who are sitting for the Malawi School Certificate of Education, [MSCE], examinations will join camp after the exams.
The following players are being called into camp to report for training:
GOALKEEPERS
1. Hastings Banda – Civil Sporting Club
2. Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC
3. Elias Missi – N.M.C. Bullets Reserve
4. Emars Nyirenda – Blue Sporting F.C.
DEFENDERS
5. Hadji Wali – Silver Strikers Youth
6. Innocent Shema – Silver Strikers Youth
7. Charles Petro – N.M.C. Bullets Reserve
8. Timothy Siliwimba – Civil Sporting Cluub
9. Maxwell Paipi – Silver Strikers Youth
10. Kelvin Kadzinje – Mzuni F.C.
11. Sammy Byson – Fomo United
12. Joseph Balakasi – Mtopwa Super Boys
13. Henry Chiwaya – Wizard F.C.
MIDFIELDERS
14. Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers
15. Auspicious Kadzongolo – N.M.C.Bullets Reserve
16. Felix Dumakude -N.M.C. Bullets Reserve
17. David Daudi – N.M.C. Bullets Reserve
18. Franklin Titani – Maggie Chombo Academy
19. Chnsinsi Maonga – Silver Strikers Youth
20. Stanly Billiat – N.M.C. Bullets Reserve.
21. Paul Kansungwi – Wizard F.C.
22. Tathedwa Willard – FC Subaru
STRIKERS
23. Peter Banda – Griffin Youth Stars
24. Chikondi Mbeta – Maggie Chombo Academy
25. Frank Chizuze – Silver Strikers Youth
26. Tony Biyasi – Nchalo United
27. Livison Gopani – FAM United Lilongwe
28. Prince Chingancheke – Kamuzu Academy
29. Andrew Numero – African Worriors F.C. (Kenya)
30. Patrick Rudi – Blue Eagles
31. Alex Tsamba – – N.M.C Bullets