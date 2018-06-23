By Alick Junior Sichali

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) hereby wishes to inform the general public that the Malawi National Under 20 Team will go into camp training on Monday, 25th June 2018 at Mpira Village in Chiwembe in preparation for a 2019 CAF Under 20 third round Qualifer against South Africa in July.

This is follows a press statement signed by General Secretary of FAM, Alfred Gunda on Friday.

According to the press statement players who are sitting for the Malawi School Certificate of Education, [MSCE], examinations will join camp after the exams.

The following players are being called into camp to report for training:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Hastings Banda – Civil Sporting Club

2. Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC

3. Elias Missi – N.M.C. Bullets Reserve

4. Emars Nyirenda – Blue Sporting F.C.

DEFENDERS

5. Hadji Wali – Silver Strikers Youth

6. Innocent Shema – Silver Strikers Youth

7. Charles Petro – N.M.C. Bullets Reserve

8. Timothy Siliwimba – Civil Sporting Cluub

9. Maxwell Paipi – Silver Strikers Youth

10. Kelvin Kadzinje – Mzuni F.C.

11. Sammy Byson – Fomo United

12. Joseph Balakasi – Mtopwa Super Boys

13. Henry Chiwaya – Wizard F.C.

MIDFIELDERS

14. Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers

15. Auspicious Kadzongolo – N.M.C.Bullets Reserve

16. Felix Dumakude -N.M.C. Bullets Reserve

17. David Daudi – N.M.C. Bullets Reserve

18. Franklin Titani – Maggie Chombo Academy

19. Chnsinsi Maonga – Silver Strikers Youth

20. Stanly Billiat – N.M.C. Bullets Reserve.

21. Paul Kansungwi – Wizard F.C.

22. Tathedwa Willard – FC Subaru

STRIKERS

23. Peter Banda – Griffin Youth Stars

24. Chikondi Mbeta – Maggie Chombo Academy

25. Frank Chizuze – Silver Strikers Youth

26. Tony Biyasi – Nchalo United

27. Livison Gopani – FAM United Lilongwe

28. Prince Chingancheke – Kamuzu Academy

29. Andrew Numero – African Worriors F.C. (Kenya)

30. Patrick Rudi – Blue Eagles

31. Alex Tsamba – – N.M.C Bullets