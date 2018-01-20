LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Tembo says disagreements in the party are increasing because the party is now full of inexperienced leaders.

Speaking in a Cruise Five program due to air on Zodiak TV, Tembo indicated he has been consulted by almost all leaders in the party on a number of issues but it is disheartening the wrangles continue.

He has advised the current leadership to submit fully to the party’s four cornerstones of unity, loyalty, obedience and discipline, warning failure to do so will result to a total downfall of the once might party.

Since after losing the 2014 elections there has been endless disagreements in the MCP, mainly on the roles of new comers and old timers.

The new leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera has been accused of nepotism, and favoring those that are new in the party, more especially with the coming of Sidik Mia.

Another notable disagreement has been between party secretary General Gustav Kaliwo and the leadership with the latter accusing the leader of violating the constitution on electing new leaders.

Recently the Party’s Vice President Richard Msowoya and second vice president MacDonold Lombala joined in the accusation.

Tembo attributes the endless disagreements to lack of proper knowledge of politics amongst the current leaders.

The former MCP leader told Cruise 5 Program on Zodiak TV to air this coming Sunday that it is very disheartening that things have reached this far besides him providing advice to some of the new leaders of the party.

MCP plans to hold its National Convention on March 25 with hope that all the disagreements will end with members electing leaders of their choice to drive the party through the 2019 polls.