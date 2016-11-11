The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) will introduce the K2000 new note Maravi Post can reveal. According to the RBM manager Charles Tchuka this is because of economic crisis and devaluation of the kwacha.

“We want to tell Malawians that starting from December end they will be using a new note and that is K2000,” said Tchuka.

” This is because of the current economic turmoil as well as the devaluation of our note, ” he added.

Meanwhile, economic pundits are yet to issue a comment on the matter especially on what Malawians should expect from the development.