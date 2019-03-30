Kabwila dressed down MCP ruthless leadership

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party Salima North-West constituency shadow lawmaker Dr. Jessie Kabwila on Friday dressed down opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of its ruthless stint over strong people that opposes wrong decision in the party.

Kabwila, the former MCP parliamentarian and spokesperson reminded the nation that the party has no moral ground to advance human rights and women empowerment citing that she is a victim of ruthless leadership.

The outspoken Kabwila who is also UTM National Executive Member (NEC) urged electorate to rally behind Dr. Saulos Chilima ahead of May 21 polls .

She was addressing the political rally at Thavite- Salima North during UTM party’s district manifesto launch.

Thavite voters for Chilima

Kabwila told the gathering that only Chilima leadership can transform Salima into a full tourism destination hence the need for their votes.

“MCP-Chakwera leadership has no moral ground to laud on women empowerment when all in all victimized me. They wanted to finish me politically but UTM Party leadership welcomed me into full member.

“The manifesto launched today, will revive tourism sector that will boast economic of the local. This is the reason Chilima must take the power of this country for transformation agenda”, says Kabwila.

She therefore drummed up for Danken Zamangwe who is UTM Party aspirant for Salima North constituency for May 21 polls.

UTM Party has featured candidates in all Salima districts including Kabwila for North-West, Yasin Osman- South South, Kadamanja for Salima South West and among others.