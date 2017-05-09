SALIMA-(MaraviPost) – The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West constituency Jessie Kabwira, on Sunday assured her constituents of her loyalty to the Party, despite internal wrangles.

Kabwira added that Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, remains MCP President, although there are some little misunderstandings, which according to her, will be sorted out shortly.

The legislator went further, and said she remains the Party’s spokesperson, and that only a convention will remove her from the post.

The outspoken law maker was addressing the constituents during a whistle-stop tour in her constituency, with the aim of soliciting views for the just opened Budget Parliament session.

Kabwira’s assurance comes barely a week after MCP Secretary-General Gustav Kaliwo, made an announcement calling for the Party’s convention to resolve the internal Party wrangles.

The Salima North-West legislator’s remarks on Chakwera, dispute rumors that she has been behind some of the squabbles that are rocking the MCP, Malawi’s oldest party.

“I am a Member of Parliament (MP), because constituents voted me through the MCP, whose leader is Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. I will always accord him as such, despite some internal wrangles. People should let us resolve our challenges ourselves.

“I remain the Party’s spokesperson, that only the convention can remove me from this post, even though some Party members have chosen to dispute that with personal ego. It’s my responsibility to assured the public of our readiness ahead of the 2019 general elections. It’s only the MCP has the hope for Malawians suffering,” Kabwira assured.

She further said the Party could not do away with her, if the mission to dislodge the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was to be achieved describing herself as a “Machine”.

“There’s so much political bickering in the Party, but that isn’t a threat to me, as the situation will be normalized soon. I am into politics to serve my community, and help the Party dislodge the DPP, which has made Malawians lives miserable.

Kabwira, who is also the Chairperson for Southern Africa Development Committee (SADC)’s Parliamentary Women Caucus, expressed sadness over early pregnancies and child marriage. She assured the constituents that she will embark on sensitization campaigns to address these challenges.

Some of the concerns the constituents raised, included lack of bore holes, health facilities, school blocs; and hunger due poor harvest following army warms that attacked crops, such as maize and rice.

Last month, the lawmaker, was acquitted on the treason case, which government in 2016 allegedly, charged that she was planning to topple Peter Mutharika’s and the DPP leadership.