Nchalo -based golfer Bregger Kaingwe and Carol Banda of Blantyre Sports Club have won the 2017 Nchalo Golf tournament in the men’s and women category respectively sponsored Malawi’s converged mobile network and ICT service provider, TNM Plc, under the auspices of newly unveiled TNM Think Digital campaign.

Kaingwe scored 44 points beating Davis Sibande who scored 39 while Carol Banda scored 30 in women’s category to beat Estelle Roberts who came second.

In an interview Banda said she was very excited to defend the TNM tournament title in Nchalo Golf Club.

“First of all I would like to thank TNM for sponsoring this tournament which attracted a number of golfers across the country. This is my second win in TNM tournament here at Nchalo golf Club,” said Banda.

TNM Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Makata said the company was satisfied with the turn up of golfers in Nchalo’s tournament and promised to be back next year

“As TNM we are very happy with the response we got from the golfers across the country in this tournament and I would like to assure you all that next year will be here again with another tournament,” said Makata

Makata said the tournament also provided the mobile and ICT Company a platform to showcase to its stakeholders the newly launched Think Digital campaign which is promoting business efficiency.

“This tournament was sponsored by TNM Think Digital and is meant to interact with our customers and make them understand products and services being offered and how they can promote their businesses,” he said.

This year the company has hosted elite golf tournament Malawi Open in Lilongwe, Kasasa, Gymkhana golf tournaments and the match play currently underway at Blantyre Sports Club

The tournament was played on an individual Stableford format and attracted over 70 golfers from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba ,Mulanje and the host Nchalo