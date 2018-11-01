A former Kaizer Chiefs player has suggested that Amakhosi get a more experienced assistant coach to help Giovanni Solinas.

According to Phakaaathi online, the former star – who asked not to be named – said current assistant Patrick Mabedi doesn’t seem to be adding much to the technical team and suggested he may be redeployed to the MDC team with Arthur Zwane replacing him.

“If they can’t get anyone from outside, they must then swap Mabedi with Zwane. Zwane is an intelligent coach and he can be helpful to Solinas as he knows some of the youngsters who are now in the senior team better than anyone else,” he said