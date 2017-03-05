Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Patricia Kaliati has on Saturday attacked journalists in the country accusing them of being corrupt and destroyers.

Kaliati said this in Karonga during a meeting with traditional leaders.

She said government knows that most journalists are agents of government’s opponents who give them millions of Kwachas to write bad stories against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“As government we are aware that journalists are persuaded by government’s opponents to write negative stories,” said Kaliati.

She then tipped journalists that such kind of writing not only affects the ruling DPP government but Malawi as whole.

However, Kaliati said journalists should desist themselves from such malpractice because they are the mouthpiece of every person within and outside the country.

“If they give you money to write bad things against government just receive it but don’t spoil your own country,” she added.

Karonga youths activist Steven Simsokwe however rubbished Kaliati’s remarks saying it is aimed at silencing journalists from writing about issues affecting Malawians.

He said: “If government knows such journalists why not bring them to book? Because the way the minister was speaking was as if government has witnesses to prove the accusation.”

According to him, government should learn to accept criticism and stop regarding criticizers as destroyers.

Media bodies are yet to comment on the matter.