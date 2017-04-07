BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former minister of Civic Education and Culture, Patricia Kaliati, who was fired from the 20-person Mutharika Cabinet, on Monday, said she is not bitter with the exit.

President Peter Mutharika fired Kaliati and replaced her with the deputy secretary-general of the Democratic Prohressive Party (DPP), Cecilia Chazama.

“I am not bitter, this is normal,” Kaliati said in an interview with the local media.

“I thank the President for appointing me to serve the people of Malawi as a cabinet minister all these years,” she said.

Kaliati added that “it is the prerogative of the President to hire or fire a cabinet minister” when she was asked the reasons behind her removal firm Mutharika’s cabinet.

Yesterday, the social media was awash with allegations that the outspoken politician was fired as a result of growing friction between her and Local Government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa. Others claimed that during the launch of the Malawi Rural Electrification Program in Mulanje, Kaliati allegedly openly quarreled with party secretary-general Grazieder Jeffrey.

Kaliati is one the DPP staunch loyalists. She has been with the party since its formation. She stood solidly with the party in 2012 when some DPP members defected to the ruling People’s Party (PP) after the sudden death of president Bingu Wa Mutharika on April 5, 2012.

Kaliati was one of the six cabinet ministers charged with treason, together with the incumbent Peter Mutharika soon after Joyce Banda ascended to power after Bingu Mutharika.

Malawians will remember her often abrasive reactions to questions from reporters, but also for the landmark Marriage, divorce and inheritance law that changed the age of marriage from 15 to 18. She also became a strong advocate of the law and advisor to both girls and parents on the perils of child marriages.