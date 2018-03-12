BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Dust is failing to settle in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party as the court battle rages on just thirteen months the nation is scheduled to go for general elections.

This follows MCP Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo and four others obtaining fresh injunction restraining the party leadership from suspending them.

The court injunction dated March 12, 2018 and made available to The Maravi Post also stops the party from holding a convention early next month.

This is not the first time Kaliwo and his colleagues have obtained an injunction against the party.

In January this year, the party’s executive committee held a meeting in which they resolved to suspend and fire some of the members who have sought the injunction.

According to the civil case number 070 of March 12, 2018 is between claimants; Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, and defendants; MCP President Lazarus Chakwera, Ezekiel Ching’oma and NEC members.

The court has ordered the MCP NEC not to summon any claimants to the disciplinary inquires and from suspending them until trial of action or until further order of the court.

“Until the hearing of the inter-parte application for an injunction or until a further order, the defendant by either themselves, their agents, servants or otherwise however be and are hereby restrained from inviting the claimant to a disciplinary or suspending them from their member of Malawi Congress Party or from perform their duties of the position that they hold in the party.

“If you disobey this order, you may be found guilty of contempt of court and may be sent to prison or fined of your assets may be seized. Within the next 14 days an inter-parte summons must be issued,” reads the stay order.

The claimants are represented by lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale and the stay order has been served already to MCP leadership and NEC

MCP deputy Publicity Secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma acknowledged being served with the fresh stay order but not commented further.