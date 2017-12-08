Unidentified woman has died on a road accident after hit by an AXA Buss carrying Kamuzu Academy students on Friday.

The accident according to eye witness happened along Zalewa road at Kilimanjiro around the evening hours.

The bus is reported to have carried students from Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu to Blantyre.

The students were going home for holiday. Blantyre police have confirmed the accident, but said details were scanty.

According to our, source injured students have been rushed to Lisungwi hospital.

Maravi Post reporters are on the ground for more details.