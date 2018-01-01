LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Doctors at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe are testing samples from a suspected cholera case to ascertain if indeed the disease has emerged in the city.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Joshua Malango confirmed this but downplayed reports of a cholera outbreak in parts of the capital city, saying no case has been reported.

He was reacting to a social alert that the waterborne disease has been reported in high density locations of Mtsiriza, Mtandile and Kaliyeka.

The health ministry spokesperson added that the single suspected case is from Kauma in Area 12.

Malango said the man is currently admitted to KCH for doctors to ascertain if he is indeed suffering from the disease.

Karonga and Nkhata Bay are the districts so far affected by cholera in Malawi this year.

Karonga has registered over 100 cases with two deaths while last week alone Nkhata Bay registered eight cases.

Ministry of health officials are on the ground across the country to contain the situation, said Malango