By Precious Mtuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The giant Kamuzu stadium is scheduled to start hosting games in January 2018, Maravi Post has learnt.

This follows steady progress government has made in renovating the matchmaker stadium located in the heart of Blantyre.

Minister of Sports Francis Kasaila told Parliamentarians in the current sitting that the construction is underway and by January next year the stadium will be reopened.

Kasaila said the Turf that FIFA asked has been purchased and will soon be in the country for installation.

The Sports Minister added that the renovation will cover the dressing rooms, offices and toilets that are in good condition.

Since other stands were demarcated not to be used this has made the government to look for other places so that they construct a new stadium.

“The technical team is checking on two areas that city council has given them that they can construct a new stadium. If the sites will be suitable for stadium they will ask ministry of finance for financial assistance,” said Kasaila.