Be Forward Wanderers experienced midfielder, Joseph Kamwendo, has hailed his team’s four-match winning streak in the Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Super League, describing it as fantastic.

The Nomads overcame MAFCO Football Club ‪3-0 on Sunday to‬ tally points at the top of the League table with Red Lions. The ‘genius’ midfielder, praised his colleagues for their feat, but also warned them against complacency.

“It is fantastic to win four games in a row, without conceding a goal. This League is very tough, and to have that many wins in a row, is fantastic. Now, it is important to continue. It is important to think of the next game, and prepare in the right way,” Kamwendo was quoted on the Be Forward Wanderers Football Club (FC) website.

The Nomads played against MAFCO, without some of their key strikers like Ishmael Thindwa, and Amos Bello; however, replacement Lucky Malata, netted the team’s first goal.

Another stunning second goal from Joseph Kamwendo, was later sandwiched by Yamikani Chester’s third goal.

Be Forward Wanderers Coach, Yasin Osman, was also impressed with the performance of his boys.

“I am pleased with Felix Zulu, because in his time at Wanderers, he hasn’t played a lot, and this season he is playing very well.

“Apart from that, Lucky Malata at the back, stood firmly with Harry, Francis, and Stanley. Also on the midfield, l must praise Manyozo and Rafiq because they played very well. But all of the players, I am pleased with them and it was a good performance,” said Osman.