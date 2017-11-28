LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Kanengo Police Station is the first station in the Capital City Lilongwe to train its officers on DNA sample collection.

The developed comes amid rise of sexual offenses ranging from rape to defilement that have seen to be difficult to prove hence not many convictions have occurred in the courts.

With the initiative, offenses are expected to be tried in court with ease and speed.

The law enforcers have been equipped with skills on how to collect samples at the scene of crime.

DNA samples collected will be sent to the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) for analysis before tendered in the courts.

Apart from DNA sample collection, men in uniform are also equipped with skills on how to handle suspects living with HIV and AIDS.

This aims at reducing defaulter on drug prolonged-life, ARVs when are on remand cell.

In an interview with the Maravi Post over the weekend after training about 35 officers, Kanengo Police in-charge George Mtetemera said the station anticipate fast-tracking of cases in courts when handling criminal and sexual assault offenses.

On skills handling suspects living with HIV and AIDS, the officer-in-charge added that the station expects fewer lawsuits.

“With numerous cases of crime and sexual assault which are normally hard to prove in court will now be easier to prove. We expect our officers to handle them with urgency as will as follow correct procedure before tendering the evidence in court for smooth court trial.

“Our officers should also treat suspects with dignity. Those who take daily Medication should be permitted to do so when they are on remand. This will reduce drug defaulters and ease lawsuits the station receives,” says Mtetemera.

Misozi Kampake, one of the participating officers said the skills gotten were timely . As it will assist Police Officers to be able handle suspects with care to ease legal implications.