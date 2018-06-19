LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In bid to reduce stigma, discrimination and malnutrition among people living with the HIV/AIDS in the Malawi Police Services at Kanengo station, officers’ wives have been instilled with skills and knowledge on how to contain the pandemic’s scourge further.

The law enforcers better halves over the weekend were trained on nutrition service care, ways to contain discrimination and stigma on those living with the virus for better life.

This comes as the service’s HIV/AIDS prevalence rate remains high hence various intervention to contain the virus.

Kanengo Police In-Charge’ wife, Zione Mtetemera told The Maravi Post that time was ripe for women to take charge of their families amid the pandemic impact on communities.

Madam Mtetemera observed that for many years women have been behind on how to face the pandemic with skills to care on those suffering.

She therefore lauded the station for the timely resources provisions for the training saying about 500 women are supposed to be reached.

Echoing on the same, Brenda Makandani,said the training has opened up her role as mother to take charge of the care of her family.

Makandani added that the nutrition skills attained will improve food intake in her family.

Kanengo Police HIV/AID coordinator, Priest Mpemba said the trained officers’ wives will be given more support on how to manage their families to contain the virus.