LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi police at Kanengo station this week praised chiefs in it’s policing area for maintaining peace and order and reducing fear of crime during and after campaign period.

The officer in-charge for Kanengo police station senior assistant commissioner of police (SACP) Scotland Mvulayagunda lauded chiefs and community policing leaders for maintaining peace and order during and after campaign period.

“People from Kanengo policing area did not take part in any form of violence that has been happening so far.

“This is possible only because of good coordination and rapport between police and community members. It is therefore my plea for us to maintain this good coordination for our own betterment.

“Let me also take this opportunity to ask chiefs from area 49, Baghdad, Dubai and Shire to be on the look and inform police on any strange movements because crime is rising in these areas”, said Mvulayagunda.

However, the officer in-charge reminded chiefs to promote ‘know your neighbor’ program in order to reduce crime.

He also recommended areas which encourage neighborhood watch as one way of reducing crime.

Speaking on behalf of traditional authority Chimutu, senior ground village headman Chatata thanked Kanengo police officers for being professional more especially during and after campaign period.

“So far, here around kanengo policing area we have never been smoked out with teargas by police officers because of your professionalism.

It’s good that we are working hand in hand with police in ending crime and violence in our area hence reducing fear of violence and crime” said senior group Chatata.

The meeting was being attended by chiefs, police officers, community policing forums and Kanengo Senior Politicians Against Violence (KASPAV).