Unknown criminals on Tuesday invaded the private house of the Karonga central legislature Frank Mwenifumbo in area 47/5 in Lilongwe, trying to kill him with a gun.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Mwenifumbo said he suspects that the move was a plot by his enemies, who are not happy with his works as a Parliamentarian.

He therefore, wanted the office of the Speaker and his fellow Members of Parliament (MPs), to know about the development. According to Mwenifumbo, the incident occurred around midnight.

“Mr. Second Deputy Speaker, Sir, what happened was that a strange man came into my house, claiming that his child was very sick and he wanted transport to the hospital,” Mwenifumbo said in recounting the ordeal.

He said the man identified himself as Lex Phiri, working with Total Land Care within the town, and that he also stays within the location.

“Because I know the boss of Total Land Care, Mr Zwide Jere, I decided to call him and ask if he know the man,” he explained.

However, Mwenifumbo said the Total Land Care boss denied to have said person at his office, and that his officer have personal vehicle.

“Mr deputy speaker sir, I then shot my gun in the air after knowing that the man was criminal in order chase him. The man then run out of my house and started shooting on my gate. We then exchanged the gun fire,” he added.

After overpowered, Mwenifumbo, told the house that a vehicle, Toyota Fortuner which was brand new and brown in color but without a registration number took the man to unknown destination.

.